New Apple TV+ 'Greyhound' trailer focuses on high crew tension

AppleInsider Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Apple has released a second "Inside Look" trailer promoting the Apple TV movie "Greyhound," with the new video providing viewers with more of an idea of what it would have been like to be aboard the ships during the extremely dangerous mission.

Tom Hanks in 'Greyhound'
Subtitled "Inside Look: High Stakes at Sea," the three-minute video expands on an earlier trailer by explaining the viewpoint of the ordeal from those at the center of "Greyhound." As suggested by the cast and crew in the video, the people involved would have been under immense pressure, with the grim possibility of death at any time.

