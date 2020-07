You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Reliance Jio-ADIA deal: All you need to know



Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) raised ₹5,683.50 crore from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for its Jio Platforms. ADIA’s investment will translate into a.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41 Published on June 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Jio for Rs 730 crore Qualcomm Ventures has picked up 0.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore, Reliance Industries said on Sunday. Qualcomm is the 12th investor in Jio...

IndiaTimes 13 hours ago



Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Jio for Rs 730 cr Qualcomm Ventures has picked up 0.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore, Reliance Industries said on Sunday. Qualcomm is the 12th investor in Jio...

IndiaTimes 14 hours ago





Tweets about this