Analog Devices announces combination with Maxim Integrated

CRN Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Read Article Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Products have entered into a definitive agreement under which ADI will acquire Maxim in an all stock transaction that values the combined enterprise at over $68 billion2. The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, will strengthen ADI as an analog semiconductor […]

The post Analog Devices announces combination with Maxim Integrated appeared first on CRN - India.
News video: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DOCU, MXIM

Nasdaq 100 Movers: DOCU, MXIM 01:07

 In early trading on Monday, shares of Maxim Integrated Products, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.5%. Year to date, Maxim Integrated Products registers a 18.3% gain.

Stock Alert: Maxim Integrated Hits New 52-week High On Acquisition By Analog Devices

 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) are climbing more than 12 percent or $7.97 in Monday's morning trade at $72.06, after earlier touching a new...
RTTNews


