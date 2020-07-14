Analog Devices announces combination with Maxim Integrated
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Read Article Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Products have entered into a definitive agreement under which ADI will acquire Maxim in an all stock transaction that values the combined enterprise at over $68 billion2. The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, will strengthen ADI as an analog semiconductor […]
In early trading on Monday, shares of Maxim Integrated Products, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.5%. Year to date, Maxim Integrated Products registers a 18.3% gain.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Analog Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.4%. Year to date, Analog Devices has lost about 3.9%..
