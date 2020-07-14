MacRumors Exclusive: Save Up to 30% on Anker's Best Wireless Chargers, USB-C Hubs, and More Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Our newest partnership with Anker has kicked off this week, allowing MacRumors readers to save up to 30 percent on Anker's wall chargers, USB-C hubs, portable chargers, and wireless chargers on Amazon. Like our previous exclusive sales, you'll need to enter the relevant promo codes for each device in order to see the discounts.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Sales include a collection of useful Anker accessories, like the company's combination wall charger and 5,000 mAh power bank at $29.99, down from $39.99. If you're looking for a way to upgrade your MacBook workflow, Anker's 7-in-1 USB-C hub at $26.99, down from $35.99, is a solid addition to any home office workspace.

*Wall Chargers*



· PowerPort Atom III Slim - $19.99 with code MRANKER45, down from $25.99· PowerStrip Pad - $26.99 with code MRANKER67, down from $35.99· PowerPort III Pod - $29.99 with code MRANKPOD, down from $39.99



*Hubs*



· PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub - $26.99 with code MRANKER346, down from $35.99· PowerPort 5-in-1 USB-C Hub - $59.99 with code MRPOWERH, down from $75.99



*Portable Chargers*



· PowerCore Wireless 10,000 mAh - $26.99 with code MRANKER65, down from $35.99· PowerCore Fusion 5,000 mAh Combo Wall Charger - $29.99 with code MRANKER24, down from $39.99· PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh - $32.99 with code MRANKER31, down from $43.99



*Wireless Chargers*



· PowerWave Sense Pad Alloy - $27.99 with code MRANKER09, down from $35.99· PowerWave 10 Stand - $30.99 with code MRANKER73, down from $44.99



Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals



This article, "MacRumors Exclusive: Save Up to 30% on Anker's Best Wireless Chargers, USB-C Hubs, and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this