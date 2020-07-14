|
MacRumors Exclusive: Save Up to 30% on Anker's Best Wireless Chargers, USB-C Hubs, and More
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Our newest partnership with Anker has kicked off this week, allowing MacRumors readers to save up to 30 percent on Anker's wall chargers, USB-C hubs, portable chargers, and wireless chargers on Amazon. Like our previous exclusive sales, you'll need to enter the relevant promo codes for each device in order to see the discounts.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Sales include a collection of useful Anker accessories, like the company's combination wall charger and 5,000 mAh power bank at $29.99, down from $39.99. If you're looking for a way to upgrade your MacBook workflow, Anker's 7-in-1 USB-C hub at $26.99, down from $35.99, is a solid addition to any home office workspace.
*Wall Chargers*
· PowerPort Atom III Slim - $19.99 with code MRANKER45, down from $25.99· PowerStrip Pad - $26.99 with code MRANKER67, down from $35.99· PowerPort III Pod - $29.99 with code MRANKPOD, down from $39.99
*Hubs*
· PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub - $26.99 with code MRANKER346, down from $35.99· PowerPort 5-in-1 USB-C Hub - $59.99 with code MRPOWERH, down from $75.99
*Portable Chargers*
· PowerCore Wireless 10,000 mAh - $26.99 with code MRANKER65, down from $35.99· PowerCore Fusion 5,000 mAh Combo Wall Charger - $29.99 with code MRANKER24, down from $39.99· PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh - $32.99 with code MRANKER31, down from $43.99
*Wireless Chargers*
· PowerWave Sense Pad Alloy - $27.99 with code MRANKER09, down from $35.99· PowerWave 10 Stand - $30.99 with code MRANKER73, down from $44.99
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Related Roundup: Apple Deals
This article, "MacRumors Exclusive: Save Up to 30% on Anker's Best Wireless Chargers, USB-C Hubs, and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com
Discuss this article in our forums
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this