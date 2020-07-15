New Oracle Cloud tools to help firms build business continuity
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Read Article To help firms build business resiliency with digital acceleration, Cloud major Oracle announced important updates to Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Supply Chain & Manufacturing (Oracle Cloud SCM). These updates would help finance teams leverage technologies including AI, digital assistants, and analytics to enhance productivity, reduce […]
