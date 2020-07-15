New Oracle Cloud tools to help firms build business continuity

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Oracle business owner packs up store to prepare for possible evacuations



Oracle business owner packs up store to prepare for possible evacuations Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:37 Published 3 weeks ago A Phone Can Be Used As A Tracking Device. Here's How To Protect Your Data At A Protest



Thinking of taking to the street to protest police brutality and systemic racism? Besides watching out for your personal safety, be sure to take some steps to protect yourself digitally, too. According.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:42 Published on June 6, 2020 US man amazed by 'arcus cloud' rolling in across rural New York State



"You wanna see awesome? This is awesome." Rare arcus cloud - also commonly known as "roll cloud" - phenomenon captured in cool footage. Kevin Lane spotted the apocalyptic-looking cloud in the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:18 Published on June 4, 2020

Tweets about this