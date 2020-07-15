Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Oracle Cloud tools to help firms build business continuity

CRN Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Read Article To help firms build business resiliency with digital acceleration, Cloud major Oracle announced important updates to Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Supply Chain & Manufacturing (Oracle Cloud SCM). These updates would help finance teams leverage technologies including AI, digital assistants, and analytics to enhance productivity, reduce […]

The post New Oracle Cloud tools to help firms build business continuity appeared first on CRN - India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Oracle business owner packs up store to prepare for possible evacuations [Video]

Oracle business owner packs up store to prepare for possible evacuations

Oracle business owner packs up store to prepare for possible evacuations

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:37Published
A Phone Can Be Used As A Tracking Device. Here's How To Protect Your Data At A Protest [Video]

A Phone Can Be Used As A Tracking Device. Here's How To Protect Your Data At A Protest

Thinking of taking to the street to protest police brutality and systemic racism? Besides watching out for your personal safety, be sure to take some steps to protect yourself digitally, too. According..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:42Published
US man amazed by 'arcus cloud' rolling in across rural New York State [Video]

US man amazed by 'arcus cloud' rolling in across rural New York State

"You wanna see awesome? This is awesome." Rare arcus cloud - also commonly known as "roll cloud" - phenomenon captured in cool footage. Kevin Lane spotted the apocalyptic-looking cloud in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:18Published

Tweets about this