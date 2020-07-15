Justin Timberlake Film 'Palmer' Coming to Apple TV+ Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Apple has inked a deal for "Palmer," an upcoming football movie that stars actor Justin Timberlake, with the movie now set to premiere on Apple TV+.

"Palmer" follows former football phenomenon Eddie Palmer (played by Timberlake) who returns to his hometown to get his life back on track after a stint in prison. Back at home, Palmer faces lingering conflicts from his past as he looks after a young boy who has been abandoned by his mother.



Along with Justin Timberlake, "Palmer" stars Juno Temple, June Squibb, Alisha Wainright, and new actor Ryder Allen.



There is no word on when "Palmer" will be coming to ‌Apple TV‌+, but Apple has been picking up multiple films as of late to boost its ‌Apple TV‌+ catalog.



"Greyhound," a WWII film starring Tom Hanks, premiered last Friday, and upcoming movies include "Snow Blind" with Jake Gyllenhaal, "Killers of the Flower Moon" with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, "Emancipation" created by director Antoine Fuqua, "Sharper" with Julianne Moore, and "On the Rocks" with Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.



