Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

iOS 13.6 Enables FaceTime in the United Arab Emirates

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Apple's iOS 13.6 update, released today, appears to enable FaceTime in the United Arab Emirates, a country where the ‌FaceTime‌ app was previously unavailable for use.
According to MacMagazine and multiple Twitter users, the ‌FaceTime‌ feature is accessible after installing the iOS 13.6 update. Apple did not mention the update in the iOS 13.6 release notes, and support documents haven't been updated as of yet.


iOS 13.6 is out and it’s official... FACETIME IS AVAILABLE IN UAE. Now I can recieve my phone calls on all my devices 😭!

— Saif Alshehhi (@saif_a7med95) July 15, 2020Local regulatory rules have blocked ‌FaceTime‌ in the UAE, but rumors over the course of the last few years have suggested that Apple was working with government officials to lift the ban on ‌FaceTime‌.

All phones sold in the United Arab Emirates have ‌FaceTime‌ disabled by default, but installing iOS 13.6 should unlock the feature. There have also been multiple reports that ‌FaceTime‌ is available in the UAE on devices running iOS 14 as well.

‌FaceTime‌ also used to be banned in Saudi Arabia but it became available in the iOS 11.3 update.
Related Roundups: iOS 13, iPadOS

This article, "iOS 13.6 Enables FaceTime in the United Arab Emirates" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India in touch with UAE for investigating Kerala gold smuggling case: MEA

India in touch with UAE for investigating Kerala gold smuggling case: MEA 01:29

 The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on July 16 said that India is in touch with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities regarding the investigation in Kerala gold smuggling case. "We are in the touch with UAE authorities regarding investigation in this matter," said the spokesperson, Anurag...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars [Video]

United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars

The United Arab Emirates launched its first mission to Mars on Monday (July 20) as it strives to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
Japanese rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for launch [Video]

Japanese rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for launch

A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s scheduled liftoff for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission, officials..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Three Countries Are Launching Missions to Mars in July [Video]

Three Countries Are Launching Missions to Mars in July

The U.S., China and the United Arab Emirates are all launching missions to Mars this month to take advantage of favorable planetary alignment.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple's iOS 13.6 enables FaceTime in the United Arab Emirates

 With its latest iOS 13.6 update, Apple appears to have quietly enabled FaceTime in the United Arab Emirates. Credit: Apple Previously, local UAE regulations...
AppleInsider

iOS 13.6 brings FaceTime support to iPhone owners in the United Arab Emirates

 For many years, FaceTime has been blocked in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to local telecom restrictions. With today’s release of iOS 13.6, however, this...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

2ndleprechaun

🍀Lucky Or. Good👍 RT @NcsVentures: | Apple’s iOS 13.6 enables FaceTime in the United Arab Emirates | #iphone | #ios#mobilesecurity https://t.co/b072KPFSJW 21 hours ago

NcsVentures

National Cyber Security | Apple’s iOS 13.6 enables FaceTime in the United Arab Emirates | #iphone | #ios#mobilesecurity https://t.co/b072KPFSJW 21 hours ago

farahalessa

Farah S. Al-Essa iOS 13.6 Enables FaceTime in the United Arab Emirates [Update: With Region Change] - MacRumors https://t.co/Se2OIMjfvo 2 days ago

lishwebber

LISH💭 Finally ☺️ Apple's iOS 13.6 enables FaceTime in the United Arab Emirates https://t.co/mWEIuBTdI5 2 days ago

farahalessa

Farah S. Al-Essa Apple's iOS 13.6 enables FaceTime in the United Arab Emirates | Appleinsider https://t.co/N2I5GxZVyD 2 days ago

ArshaanSiddique

Arshaan Siddique RT @appleinsider: Apple's iOS 13.6 enables FaceTime in the United Arab Emirates https://t.co/k9IE74VIVD https://t.co/wFI2S9BFgS 3 days ago

soihear

So I Hear iOS 13.6 Enables FaceTime in the United Arab Emirates [Update: With Region Change] https://t.co/vITewPx4XT https://t.co/KESvWbaQTt 3 days ago

KareemFarid

Kareem Farid🇪🇬🇦🇪كريم فريد iOS 13.6 Enables FaceTime in the United Arab Emirates [Update: With Region Change] https://t.co/UZXaWUuAcc 3 days ago