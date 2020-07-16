Reliance Jio heralds new era for ‘Make in India’ tech innovations
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Read Article Heralding a new era for the Indian tech ecosystem, Reliance Jio has announced a slew of upcoming homegrown innovations like a 5G solution, interactive Jio TV+, a Mixed Reality (MR) eye-wearable JioGlass and key updates on JioFiber and video meet app JioMeet. Speaking at the annual general meeting (AGM), Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and […]
The post Reliance Jio heralds new era for ‘Make in India’ tech innovations appeared first on CRN - India.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at their 43rd Annual General Meeting announced that Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. "Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a...
Reliance on Wednesday announced that it has developed 5G telecom solutions. Speaking at the annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance head Mukesh Ambani said Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:31Published