Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reliance Jio heralds new era for ‘Make in India’ tech innovations

CRN Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Read Article Heralding a new era for the Indian tech ecosystem, Reliance Jio has announced a slew of upcoming homegrown innovations like a 5G solution, interactive Jio TV+, a Mixed Reality (MR) eye-wearable JioGlass and key updates on JioFiber and video meet app JioMeet. Speaking at the annual general meeting (AGM), Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and […]

The post Reliance Jio heralds new era for ‘Make in India’ tech innovations appeared first on CRN - India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Google and Jio to jointly build android-based smartphone operating system: Mukesh Ambani

Google and Jio to jointly build android-based smartphone operating system: Mukesh Ambani 02:42

 Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at their 43rd Annual General Meeting announced that Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. "Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

RIL AGM 2020: Jio has developed 5G solutions from scratch, says Mukesh Ambani [Video]

RIL AGM 2020: Jio has developed 5G solutions from scratch, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance on Wednesday announced that it has developed 5G telecom solutions. Speaking at the annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance head Mukesh Ambani said Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:31Published
People have significantly increased their use of technology during the global pandemic [Video]

People have significantly increased their use of technology during the global pandemic

Three-quarters of Americans have experienced a tech wake-up call due to COVID-19, according to new research.  The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed just how reliant they are on digital..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Mukesh Ambani Welcomes Google To Reliance Jio Family; Nita And Shloka Ambani Applaud Announcement [Video]

Mukesh Ambani Welcomes Google To Reliance Jio Family; Nita And Shloka Ambani Applaud Announcement

Mukesh Ambani Welcomes Google To Reliance Jio Family; Nita And Shloka Ambani Applaud Announcement

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Google invests in Indian internet giant Jio and plans new ‘affordable’ smartphone

Google invests in Indian internet giant Jio and plans new ‘affordable’ smartphone Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge Google is investing $4.5 billion for a 7.73 percent stake in Jio Platforms, an Indian internet giant that offers...
The Verge


Tweets about this