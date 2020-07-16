Apple researching Apple Pencil tech to sample the color of physical objects Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple is working on new stylus sensor technology that can sample colors from external objects, possibly as a feature for a future Apple Pencil.



Credit: AppleInsider

Current Apple Pencil models already use sensors to determine tilt and pressure, which makes for more natural writing or drawing on an iPad. If Apple's patents are any indication, future models could feature even more advanced sensor suites.



