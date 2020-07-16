Global  
 

Apple previews new emoji characters coming to iOS 14 in the fall

AppleInsider Thursday, 16 July 2020
A day ahead of World Emoji Day, Apple on Thursday previewed some of the new emoji characters that will be arriving in iOS 14 and other software updates this fall.

Credit: Emojipedia
The emoji, approved by the Unicode Consortium earlier in 2020 as part of the Emoji 13.0 release, will include around 117 new characters in total.

