Apple previews new emoji characters coming to iOS 14 in the fall

LinkedIn, Reddit, And 50 Other Apps Have Been Snooping On Apple Users' Clipboards
Career app LinkedIn and social media discussion app Reddit have both been monitoring each and every keystroke of Apple iPhones.
According to Gizmodo, LinkedIn says this was due to a bug in the..
Apple announces 'App Library,' new iMessage features, and more in iOS 14
iOS 14 isn't messing around.
IOS 14, IPadOS 14 allow user to set default email, browser apps
Apple has rolled out a new feature that allows iPhone and iPad users to change the default email and browser applications in the new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. According to The Verge, the company revealed..
