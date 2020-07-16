Apple previews new emoji characters coming to iOS 14 in the fall Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

A day ahead of World Emoji Day, Apple on Thursday previewed some of the new emoji characters that will be arriving in iOS 14 and other software updates this fall.



Credit: Emojipedia

The emoji, approved by the Unicode Consortium earlier in 2020 as part of the Emoji 13.0 release, will include around 117 new characters in total.



