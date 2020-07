You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hackers Attack High Profile Accounts On Twitter



A massive Twitter hack affected the accounts of some of the world's richest and most influential politicians, celebrities, tech moguls and companies. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:18 Published 16 hours ago CNN’s Anderson Cooper Calls Trump’s Twitter Attack on NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace ‘Racist, Just Plain and Simple’



“Racist, just plain and simple,” that’s how CNN’s Anderson Cooper describes President Trump’s tweet attacking NASCAR’s lone Black driver Bubba Wallace. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:38 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Twitter Hack Under Investigation By FBI And New York State Lawmakers and government agencies say the attack exposes vulnerabilities in the social network's systems that could be exploited to spread disinformation.

NPR 7 hours ago





Tweets about this