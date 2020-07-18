iPhone 6, 7, and SE owners: Here's how to get $25 from Apple
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () Earlier this year, Apple settled a class-action lawsuit over the iPhone battery slowdowns and announced that some iPhone users were in line for a $25 payout for their troubles. Starting today, you can file your claim to get paid.
*Update:* If you're having trouble using the site's search function to locate your iPhone, here are some ways to track down your serial number.
A website launched Monday outlining the options available for claims, and the process is relatively simple. If you have access to your iPhone, you can submit the serial number of the device online. If you don’t have it anymore, you can enter your name, address at the time of purchase, and your Apple ID. If the system can’t find your device, you can print out a form and mail in your claim.
