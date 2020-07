Open Source Software Buried For The Long Term Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

GitHub has announced that it has completed its mission to preserve open source software for future generations by storing its code in an archival facility 250 meters deep in the permafrost of an Arctic mountain, built to last a thousand years.



