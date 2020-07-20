Elon Musk shares more detail about Starlink home broadband
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Read Article Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk took to the Twitter to share the images of the receiver that SpaceX is refining for use with its Starlink satellite broadband, which is expected to begin offering services in the northern US and Canada later this year. “Starlink terminal has motors to self-orient for optimal view angle. […]
The post Elon Musk shares more detail about Starlink home broadband appeared first on CRN - India.
