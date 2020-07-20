Synergy announces entry into India insurtech market Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Read Article Synergy Strategic Solutions, a leading provider of insurtech solutions in the APAC region has announced plans to enter India’s fast-growing insurance market, which is expected to touch gross premiums of USD 100 billion in 2020. Synergy will launch its end-to-end technology solutions and services including application development, smart automation, cybersecurity and data analytics […]



The post Synergy announces entry into India insurtech market appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

