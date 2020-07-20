'Apollo' Reddit App Donating All of Today's Purchase Proceeds to Animal Shelter Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Christian Selig, developer of popular Reddit app Apollo, is today hosting a fundraiser that will see all Apollo in-app purchase proceeds from today donated to his local SPCA animal shelter.

Selig hosts a similar fundraiser each year, and last year, was able to raise $27,000 to help shelter animals in Nova Scotia, marking the largest donation the SPCA had ever received.



Apollo is a free Reddit app that can be used in a read only kind of capacity at no cost, but it offers "tip" options at $3.99, $6.99, or $9.99 to unlock Apollo Pro features like post submissions, multiple account support, auto dark mode, gesture customization, filtering, live comment updating, custom color themes, and more.



There's also an extra Apollo Ultra tier for $0.99 per month, $9.99 per year, or $24.99 for a lifetime unlock that provides realtime notifications, app theming, and a custom app icon every month. All Apollo proceeds from in-app upgrades will be donated today.



To celebrate the fundraiser and encourage donations, Selig has also released a new pet-themed SPCA Home Screen icon option created by artist David Lanham, which can be set as the icon on the iPhone or iPad's ‌Home Screen‌. The icon is an extra $4.99 purchase that also includes an Apollo Pets photo album and wallpapers.





Today 100% of Apollo's proceeds will be donated to the Nova Scotia SPCA Animal Shelter who are really in need of the help and is strained on resources. Check out an awesome Reddit app today!



I'll also donate $1 for every retweet this gets! https://t.co/oMlPqOAPOt



— Apollo App (@apolloreddit) July 20, 2020Customers who have already upgraded to Apollo Pro or Ultra can purchase the extra icon package to donate to the SPCA.



Apollo for Reddit can be downloaded from the iOS App Store for free. [Direct Link]

