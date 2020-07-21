Airtel renews pan India Managed Services Partnership with Ericsson
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Read Article Bharti Airtel has renewed its agreement with Ericsson to provide pan-India managed network operations through Ericsson Operations Engine. The three-year deal will see Airtel launching Ericsson Operation Engine during 2020. Ericsson will deploy the latest automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance Airtel’s mobile network performance and customer experience. Ericsson […]
The post Airtel renews pan India Managed Services Partnership with Ericsson appeared first on CRN - India.