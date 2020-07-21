Global  
 

Keysight Technologies launches PathWave Design 2021 Software Suite for 5G Workflow

CRN Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Read Article Keysight Technologies has announced PathWave Design 2021, an open, scalable and predictable 5G and mmWave software solution. It enables design and validation engineers to accelerate delivery of chip, board and system products by integrating device, circuit and system design with improved performance and accuracy. The 5G market is rapidly gaining broader acceptance. Network […]

The post Keysight Technologies launches PathWave Design 2021 Software Suite for 5G Workflow appeared first on CRN - India.
