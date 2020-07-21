Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

iOS 14: Everything new in the Messages app

Macworld Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
In many ways, Messages is the most important app on the iPhone. Obviously, sending and receiving texts is one of the most popular uses for smartphones, and it is a necessary part of many two-factor authentication setups. But iMessage—the blue-bubble internet messaging platform introduced in iOS 5—is a critical part of the Apple ecosystem. It solved a lot of the problems with texting at a critical time, and it is important that Apple continues to make the “blue bubble” as meaningful as possible.

With each new release of iOS, Apple makes some improvements to Messages. This year, iOS 14 will bring several welcome new features that recognizes the way people use it today. The focus is on organizing an increasingly big list of messages, and more clearly carrying on group conversations. When you upgrade to iOS 14 this fall (or participated in the iOS 14 beta) these are the features you’ll find.

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LinkedIn, Reddit, And 50 Other Apps Have Been Snooping On Apple Users' Clipboards [Video]

LinkedIn, Reddit, And 50 Other Apps Have Been Snooping On Apple Users' Clipboards

Career app LinkedIn and social media discussion app Reddit have both been monitoring each and every keystroke of Apple iPhones. According to Gizmodo, LinkedIn says this was due to a bug in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Apple announces 'App Library,' new iMessage features, and more in iOS 14 [Video]

Apple announces 'App Library,' new iMessage features, and more in iOS 14

iOS 14 isn't messing around.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
IOS 14, IPadOS 14 allow user to set default email, browser apps [Video]

IOS 14, IPadOS 14 allow user to set default email, browser apps

Apple has rolled out a new feature that allows iPhone and iPad users to change the default email and browser applications in the new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. According to The Verge, the company revealed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Google Messages now lets you reply with emoji reactions

Google Messages now lets you reply with emoji reactions Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge Google is adding a number of new features to its Messages app for Android, including the ability to reply to messages...
The Verge

Facebook Messenger adds another chat feature that iOS needs for Messages

 Facebook Messenger has been updated today with a handy new privacy feature that allows iPhone and iPad users to lock the app with Face ID and Touch...
9to5Mac

Kingdom Two Crowns and New Lands for iOS now on sale from $3 (Reg. $10)

 Today, we have some very notable deals on Raw Fury’s new Kingdom Two Crowns and the original Kingdom New Lands — an award-winning experience where players...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this