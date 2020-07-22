Global  
 

Banned Chinese apps told to strictly comply with order: Govt

CRN Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Read Article The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed the 59 banned Chinese apps to strictly adhere to the orders or face serious action in case of violation, sources said. People in the know of developments said that the Ministry has written to all the companies concerned and said that making the […]

The post Banned Chinese apps told to strictly comply with order: Govt appeared first on CRN - India.
