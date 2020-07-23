Global  
 

Autodesk to acquire AI-Powered Construction Software Provider Pype

CRN Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Read Article Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pype, a provider of cloud-based solutions for automating construction project management workflows. The acquisition will empower general contractors, subcontractors and owners to gain even more value from Autodesk Construction Cloud by automating critical construction workflows such as submittals and closeouts to increase productivity and mitigate […]

Autodesk Buying Construction Software Company Pype

 Purchase continues a trend of investing in the construction industry.
Motley Fool

Autodesk acquires Pype to build out its construction software portfolio

 The deal marks Autodesk’s fourth acquisition in this sector over the past three years.
bizjournals


