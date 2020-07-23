Autodesk to acquire AI-Powered Construction Software Provider Pype
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Read Article Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pype, a provider of cloud-based solutions for automating construction project management workflows. The acquisition will empower general contractors, subcontractors and owners to gain even more value from Autodesk Construction Cloud by automating critical construction workflows such as submittals and closeouts to increase productivity and mitigate […]
