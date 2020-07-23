|
Apple TV Channels FAQ: Hallmark Movies Now is now available
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
When Apple released iOS 12.3, it refreshed the TV app and added a feature called Apple TV Channels. Channels lets you subscribe to third-party streaming services like CBS All Access or HBO, right from within the TV app. You can watch that content in the TV app, served directly from Apple, without the need to install other apps.
Here’s everything you need to know about which services are available as Apple TV Channels, what they cost, and how they work.
*Updated 07/23/20:* Hallmark Movies Now is now available for $5.99 per month.
To read this article in full, please click here
