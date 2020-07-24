Global  
 

Verizon Business to accelerate IoT solution creation and deployment with Microsoft Azure

CRN Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Read Article Verizon Business has announced plans to simplify and accelerate end-to-end IoT solution creation by providing all the critical components in the IoT value chain available to customers, such as connected devices, network/capability, cloud hosting and artificial intelligence. Verizon’s industry-leading 5G/LTE Network, ThingSpace IoT platform – including secure connectivity to Verizon’s industry-leading 5G/LTE network […]

