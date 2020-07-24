Verizon Business to accelerate IoT solution creation and deployment with Microsoft Azure Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Read Article Verizon Business has announced plans to simplify and accelerate end-to-end IoT solution creation by providing all the critical components in the IoT value chain available to customers, such as connected devices, network/capability, cloud hosting and artificial intelligence. Verizon’s industry-leading 5G/LTE Network, ThingSpace IoT platform – including secure connectivity to Verizon’s industry-leading 5G/LTE network […]



Verizon's industry-leading 5G/LTE Network, ThingSpace IoT platform – including secure connectivity to Verizon's industry-leading 5G/LTE network […]

