Microsoft previews Double Key Encryption to protect sensitive data Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Read Article In a bid to further secure customer data and address regulatory needs for some organisations, Microsoft has announced Double Key Encryption for Microsoft 365 which allows to protect most confidential data while maintaining full control of your encryption key. In Public preview, Double Key Encryption for Microsoft 365 uses two keys to protect […]



The post Microsoft previews Double Key Encryption to protect sensitive data appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

