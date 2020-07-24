iPhone 11 Now Being Manufactured at Foxconn Plant in India Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Apple's iPhone 11 is now being made in India, the first time a top-of-the-line model has been manufactured in the country, according to a report by the The Economic Times.

The flagship smartphone is being manufactured at a Foxconn plant near Chennai, and Apple is planning to increase production in phases and may even consider exporting ‌iPhone 11‌ handsets made in India, reducing its dependence on China.



Apple also sells China-made ‌iPhone 11‌ handsets in India, so stepping up local production is a way to make the most of the government's Made in India initiative, which could see Apple save 22 percent on import duties and give it the option to potentially reduce prices.



A previous ET report said Apple could be planning to produce up to $40 billion worth of smartphones in India through contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn. Foxconn is also planning to invest $1 billion in the country to expand a local iPhone assembly plant, according Reuters.



Apple is rumored to be expanding its presence in India by introducing an online Apple Store in the third quarter of 2020. The company is also reportedly working on opening retail locations in the country beginning with a store in Mumbai.



This article, "iPhone 11 Now Being Manufactured at Foxconn Plant in India" first appeared on MacRumors.com



