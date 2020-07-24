Do your iPhone and Mac’s country of origin need to match to work together? Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple sells particular versions of its hardware in different countries and regions around the world. For iPhones, it has to do with the cellular frequencies in use by carriers. For laptops and other computers, it’s about the built-in or USB-connected keyboard.



But can you use any model of iPhone with any model of Mac? Generally, the answer is yes. Apple doesn’t lock devices by country or region to each other. A German phone doesn’t need a German MacBook Pro (although a German keyboard may be tricky for a non-German speaker to master).



As long as an iPhone is unlocked, it can be used with any carrier. Swap in a SIM for another network, and you can be up and running—a common tactic for travelers who want to get local cellular pricing when they travel among different countries.



