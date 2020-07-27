Global  
 

Honor eyes India laptop market with MagicBook 15 under Rs 50K

CRN Monday, 27 July 2020
Read Article Honor India President Charles Peng has that the company is geared up to enter the India laptop market on July 31 with MagicBook 15 that will be priced under Rs 50,000 to define productivity as more and more people work from home. Armed to give some competition to Xiaomi’s recently-launched Mi Notebook 14, […]

The post Honor eyes India laptop market with MagicBook 15 under Rs 50K appeared first on CRN - India.
