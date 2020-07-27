Honor eyes India laptop market with MagicBook 15 under Rs 50K
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Read Article Honor India President Charles Peng has that the company is geared up to enter the India laptop market on July 31 with MagicBook 15 that will be priced under Rs 50,000 to define productivity as more and more people work from home. Armed to give some competition to Xiaomi’s recently-launched Mi Notebook 14, […]
Xiaomi has officially entered the Indian laptop market. The new product lineup comes via Xiaomi’s Mi sub-brand. The portfolio includes Mi NoteBook 14 series and a special NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition...
