Eve Aqua gets new features, Wemo launches a new plug, a laser tripwire & more on HomeKit Insider

AppleInsider Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Wemo launches a new, smaller smart plug, one of our listeners builds a HomeKit-compatible laser tripwire, Eve updates its app and brings forecast triggers to Eve Aqua, and Stephen gets started with Homebridge on this week's HomeKit Insider podcast.

HomeKit Insider: A new AppleInsider podcast
A lot happened during this past week in the world of HomeKit. Belkin's Wemo brand launched a new, smaller version of its popular HomeKit smart plug that debuted earlier this year at CES. Functionally, it isn't much different but it is now one of the smallest smart plugs on the market.

0
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: The new Jeep Compass 4xe Limited Off-road Driving

The new Jeep Compass 4xe Limited Off-road Driving 02:39

 From July 21, 2020, Jeep dealers in Germany will take orders for Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe, the first plug-in hybrid models from Jeep.Electrification is a fundamental step in the development of Jeep towards less and less polluting technologies, without restricting the brand values such...

