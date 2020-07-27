VMware, VirtualBox tools impacted by macOS Catalina memory leaks Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

An issue with the App Sandbox is causing problems for some virtual machine software users, with the issue inducing a kernel panic in macOS Catalina 10.15.6 when used for a long period of time.



VMware Fusion on macOS Big Sur

Owners of virtualization tools including those from VMware and VirtualBox have been raising faults in support forums, claiming their systems crash when using the software. In cases where it occurs, crashes happen with a regularity that the apps were suspected of causing the issue.



Read more... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Suthiphan Sanla-iad RT @appleinsider: An issue with the App Sandbox is causing problems for some virtual machine software users, with the problem causing a ker… 20 minutes ago Rick Watson #Apple Insider | VMware, VirtualBox tools impacted by macOS Catalina memory leaks https://t.co/jTiHGXrAYP 42 minutes ago 'NewsDesk' VMware, VirtualBox tools impacted by macOS Catalina memory leaks - https://t.co/yIH1GuzY9D #breakingnews #news… https://t.co/9IM3goJQ6Z 43 minutes ago primo4k  An issue with the App Sandbox is causing problems for some virtual machine software users, with the problem causing… https://t.co/ugmRgMscUb 50 minutes ago AppleInsider An issue with the App Sandbox is causing problems for some virtual machine software users, with the problem causing… https://t.co/VKfyBZ1L7E 53 minutes ago