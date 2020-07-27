|
VMware, VirtualBox tools impacted by macOS Catalina memory leaks
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
An issue with the App Sandbox is causing problems for some virtual machine software users, with the issue inducing a kernel panic in macOS Catalina 10.15.6 when used for a long period of time.
VMware Fusion on macOS Big Sur
Owners of virtualization tools including those from VMware and VirtualBox have been raising faults in support forums, claiming their systems crash when using the software. In cases where it occurs, crashes happen with a regularity that the apps were suspected of causing the issue.
