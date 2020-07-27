New images depict A14 memory component destined for 'iPhone 12' Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

A few months ahead of the rumored "iPhone 12" launch, images of an Apple A14 chip component have surfaced online.



Credit: Mr. White

The images in question depict the RAM portion of an A14 chipset, according to Mr. White, who posted the images to Twitter on Monday. Mr. White is a known leaker who has previously shared accurate images and details about future Apple products.



