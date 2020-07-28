CES 2021 Pivots to an All-Digital Experience Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience, following a decision made by the Consumer Technology Association amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Taking place from January 6-9, 2021, the show will let companies showcase new products and other tech news through live streaming video feeds.

"Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it's just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA.



“Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the pandemic – and that innovation will also help us reimagine ‌CES 2021‌ and bring together the tech community in a meaningful way. By shifting to an all-digital platform for 2021, we can deliver a unique experience that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences."

CTA said that it plans to reveal more information about ‌CES 2021‌ as the event gets closer. The association also noted that it plans to return to its typical in-person conference in Las Vegas for CES 2022, where it will "combine the best elements of a physical and digital show."



While Apple typically doesn't attend CES, in 2020 the company did make an appearance to showcase its HomeKit platform. Otherwise, many Apple accessory companies do attend the show and introduce new products each year.

