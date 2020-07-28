Apple TV+ Series 'The Morning Show' Getting Season 2 Rewrites to Reflect Pandemic Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )



Duplass, who plays producer Chip Black, said the show is currently in rewrites to reflect the "current global situation."



"We shot two episodes before we shut down due to the pandemic, but I know that they're also rewriting, which is crazy because that's what happened in the first season. They had a whole set of scripts [then] and they rewrote everything to include the #MeToo movement, and now we've got other, larger, global phenomenon to deal with. I don't know what they're doing but I know they're rewriting."



"The Morning Show" received eight Emmy nominations this week, including best actor in a drama series for Steve Carell and best actress in a drama series for Jennifer Aniston. Duplass also received a nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.



Duplass said that even though some of his co-stars such as Reese Withersppon and Gugu Mbatha-Raw did not receive Emmy nominations, they "all put in great performances."



There's no word on when the second season of "The Morning Show" will air, and Duplass said he has no insight into when the series might be back in production after

coronavirus delays. Filming on ‌Apple TV‌+ shows and other shows has been paused due to widespread outbreaks in Los Angeles and other cities across the United States.

