AWS announces general availability of Amazon Fraud Detector
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () Read Article Amazon Web Services has announced the general availability of Amazon Fraud Detector, a fully managed service that makes it easy to quickly identify potentially fraudulent online activities like online payment and identity fraud. Using machine learning under the hood and based on over 20 years of fraud detection expertise from Amazon, Amazon Fraud […]
The post AWS announces general availability of Amazon Fraud Detector appeared first on CRN - India.