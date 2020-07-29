Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AWS announces general availability of Amazon Fraud Detector

CRN Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Read Article Amazon Web Services has announced the general availability of Amazon Fraud Detector, a fully managed service that makes it easy to quickly identify potentially fraudulent online activities like online payment and identity fraud. Using machine learning under the hood and based on over 20 years of fraud detection expertise from Amazon, Amazon Fraud […]

The post AWS announces general availability of Amazon Fraud Detector appeared first on CRN - India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amazon Air flies for the first time to Lakeland Linder International Airport [Video]

Amazon Air flies for the first time to Lakeland Linder International Airport

Amazon Air will fly in for the first time from its new regional hub at Lakeland Linder International Airport on Thursday.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:52Published
Navigating CTV Ad Opportunities & Challenges: Digitas’ Weeks [Video]

Navigating CTV Ad Opportunities & Challenges: Digitas’ Weeks

CHICAGO - Connected TV (CTV) viewing is exploding with audiences, and advertisers want to follow suit. But where, once, TV was relatively straightforward to buy, how are agencies how approaching the..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:01Published
This Day in History: Amazon Opens for Business [Video]

This Day in History: Amazon Opens for Business

This Day in History: Amazon Opens for Business July 16, 1995 The brainchild of founder Jeff Bezos, the online retail behemoth began simply as an online bookseller. Named after the Amazon River,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this