India sees 2nd highest drive-by download attack volume in APAC in 2019: Microsoft
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Read Article India ranked second, behind Singapore, in terms of ‘drive-by download’ attack volume in the Asia-Pacific region in 2019, according to a report by Microsoft. ‘Drive-by download’ attacks involve downloading malicious code onto an unsuspecting user’s computer when they visit a website or fill up a form. The malicious code that is downloaded is […]
