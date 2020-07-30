Global  
 

AI will be smarter than humans within 5 years, says Elon Musk

CRN Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Read Article Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has claimed that Artificial Intelligence will be ‘vastly smarter’ than any human and would overtake us by 2025. “We are headed toward a situation where AI is vastly smarter than humans. I think that time frame is less than five years from now. But that doesn’t mean […]

Video Credit: Mashable Studio - Published
News video: Elon Musk wants to unite the human brain with AI using a tiny implant

Elon Musk wants to unite the human brain with AI using a tiny implant 02:09

 It would also mean streaming music directly into your brain.

