AAPL hits $400 price-per-share milestone on Q3 earnings beat

Read more... Apple's stock price has hit a new milestone of $400 per share in after hours trading on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $59.7 billion for its third fiscal quarter of 2020.Credit: AdobeThe price of a share of AAPL has been on the rise since a low-point on March 23 amid coronavirus -related impacts on the global economy. Since that low point, Apple has steadily recovered and climbed its way back to a $300 share price by early May. On May 26, Apple shares regained their pre-crisis levels.Read more... 👓 View full article

