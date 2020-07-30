Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AAPL hits $400 price-per-share milestone on Q3 earnings beat

AppleInsider Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Apple's stock price has hit a new milestone of $400 per share in after hours trading on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $59.7 billion for its third fiscal quarter of 2020.

Credit: Adobe
The price of a share of AAPL has been on the rise since a low-point on March 23 amid coronavirus-related impacts on the global economy. Since that low point, Apple has steadily recovered and climbed its way back to a $300 share price by early May. On May 26, Apple shares regained their pre-crisis levels.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnGreerNJ

John Greer RT @appleinsider: Apple's stock price has hit a new milestone of $400 per share in extended trading on Thursday after reporting earnings of… 1 minute ago

Alan_Nishihara

Alan Nishihara AAPL hits $400 price-per-share milestone on Q3 earnings beat | Appleinsider https://t.co/mO8wgS6m8g 16 minutes ago

WinPhanKyle

Kyle Reddoch AAPL hits $400 price-per-share milestone on Q3 earnings beat https://t.co/RfcIaZtB5D 20 minutes ago

TechStarr

TechStarr AAPL hits $400 price-per-share milestone on Q3 earnings beat https://t.co/5tAraVPNYk https://t.co/z3y5zcga9C 24 minutes ago

iamrickwatson

Rick Watson #Apple Insider | AAPL hits $400 price-per-share milestone on Q3 earnings beat https://t.co/plDPZoSV80 29 minutes ago

appleinsider

AppleInsider Apple's stock price has hit a new milestone of $400 per share in extended trading on Thursday after reporting earni… https://t.co/2EktpTROTD 31 minutes ago