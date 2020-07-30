|
AAPL hits $400 price-per-share milestone on Q3 earnings beat
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Apple's stock price has hit a new milestone of $400 per share in after hours trading on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $59.7 billion for its third fiscal quarter of 2020.
Credit: Adobe
The price of a share of AAPL has been on the rise since a low-point on March 23 amid coronavirus-related impacts on the global economy. Since that low point, Apple has steadily recovered and climbed its way back to a $300 share price by early May. On May 26, Apple shares regained their pre-crisis levels.
Read more...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this