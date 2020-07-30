Apple announces four-for-one stock split Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





Apple's Board of Directors has approved a four-for-one stock split, "to make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors" says the company. Each Apple shareholder of record at the close of business on August 24, 2020 will receive three additional shares for every share held on the record date, and trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020.This is on top of an earnings report for a



