Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple announces four-for-one stock split

AppleInsider Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Six years after Apple had its last split, the company has announced that a four-to-one stock split will happen on August 24.

Apple's Board of Directors has approved a four-for-one stock split, "to make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors" says the company. Each Apple shareholder of record at the close of business on August 24, 2020 will receive three additional shares for every share held on the record date, and trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020.This is on top of an earnings report for a coronavirus-impacted quarter that is well above Wall Street's expectations.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Apple Announces 4-for-1 Stock Split Following Q2 Earnings

Apple Announces 4-for-1 Stock Split Following Q2 Earnings 01:23

 Apple beats Q2 expectations and announces 4-for-1 stock split for shareholders.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Apple reports strong Mac and iPad sales in record-breaking Q3 earnings

Apple reports strong Mac and iPad sales in record-breaking Q3 earnings Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images Apple today reported extremely strong third quarter earnings, offering another look at how the company is shaking off the...
The Verge


Tweets about this

GsalgadoT

Gerry S. RT @appleinsider: Six years after #Apple had its last split, the company has announced that a four-to-one stock split will happen on August… 1 minute ago

PhilFigures

EA$TSIDE GUNN RT @WYExpect: @Apple on Thursday announced in its fiscal third-quarter earnings that the Board of Directors has approved a four-for-one sto… 5 minutes ago

iamrickwatson

Rick Watson #Apple Insider | Apple announces four-for-one stock split https://t.co/uw5WkDZhCZ 29 minutes ago

iBreatheReal

‘Deeces Apple announces four-for-one stock split... 👏🏾👏🏾 hello bank account! https://t.co/SHoJLajes2 35 minutes ago

hlsp_pob

CEPHAS POB HLSP Apple Company Second Stock Split. Apple announces four (4) for one (1) Stock Split starting from August 31st 2020.… https://t.co/nTA89bqIVu 36 minutes ago

WYExpect

What You Expect? @Apple on Thursday announced in its fiscal third-quarter earnings that the Board of Directors has approved a four-f… https://t.co/jCblRwJ5nL 39 minutes ago

DavidESaliba

david RT @appleosophy: Breaking News: Apple announces four-for-one stock split 40 minutes ago

appleosophy

Appleosophy Breaking News: Apple announces four-for-one stock split 46 minutes ago