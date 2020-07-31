Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple’s new 'everything' gift cards could mean the end of iTunes deals

Macworld Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Apple today announced a major change to its gift card offerings. Instead of separate cards for iTunes and Apple Store purchase, Apple is now selling a single car for “everything Apple” that can be used online and in stores to purchase “products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, iCloud, and more.”

While the new cards will make it easier to buy things, they could also mean the end of the standard iTunes gift card deals that regularly pop up. Best Buy, PayPal, and others often offer 15- or 20-percent off $50 or $100 cards, but those deals rarely surface for Apple Store cards. It’s unclear when or if these new cards will make their way to retailers.

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Long queues as Apple opens new store in Bangkok despite coronavirus uncertainty

Long queues as Apple opens new store in Bangkok despite coronavirus uncertainty 03:34

 Crowds gathered in the hot sunshine for the opening of the new Apple store in Bangkok, on Friday (July 31). The tech giant unveiled its second store in the capital city amid strong hopes for the Southeast Asia market, despite the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wellness Guru Autumn Calabrese Reveals Her Summertime Beauty Secrets [Video]

Wellness Guru Autumn Calabrese Reveals Her Summertime Beauty Secrets

Get ready to shine in the summertime with fitness guru Autumn Calabrese. Autumn has been keeping especially busy this summer with the launch of a new Beachbody workout series and 7-Day Fix meal plan. ..

Credit: Star Magazine     Duration: 02:17Published
Apple Is The World's Most Valuable Company [Video]

Apple Is The World's Most Valuable Company

On Thursday, Apple released a blockbuster earnings report. On Friday, Apple shares surged as much as 7%. Apple's market capitalization briefly overtook Saudi Aramco's on Friday, dethroning the oil..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Here's everything Apple may launch in coming months [Video]

Here's everything Apple may launch in coming months

Apple is said to launch more than just iPhone 12 series later this year. The list includes everything from AMD-based Mac devices, Apple Watch Series 6, new iPad and iPad Pro tablets. it may also launch..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple’s new ‘Everything Apple’ is a universal gift card for all its products

Apple’s new ‘Everything Apple’ is a universal gift card for all its products If you wanted to buy yourself or someone you loved an Apple gift card, it used to be a bit complicated. Apple offered two separate gift cards: an iTunes card,...
The Verge


Tweets about this

allmacworld

Macworld.com Apple’s new 'everything' gift cards could mean the end of iTunes deals https://t.co/1sOgzPIhA4 6 minutes ago

jrgibson1

John RT @MichaelSteeber: New Apple Gift Cards are here: use them at Apple Stores, in the App Store, for Apple Services — anywhere. No more gifti… 10 minutes ago

GerardoRiojasR

Gerardo Riojas Apple’s new 'everything' gift cards could mean the end of iTunes deals https://t.co/YYGr7hai9Z https://t.co/yV8KxkACvL 38 minutes ago

Regina94170113

Regina @snakesromantics @Novitic_ @whoisaddison Can u make me a tutorial lol, I need the security code or I’m just doing e… https://t.co/2B6xKprerU 4 hours ago

ichsanzulfikar

Ichsan Zulfikar  RT @9to5mac: New Apple Gift Cards can be used in Apple Stores and the App Store https://t.co/6JPC7mwE69 by @MichaelSteeber 4 hours ago

Rengren

Fredrik Rengren Apple’s new 'everything' gift cards could mean the end of iTunes deals https://t.co/OVIVKWA2KV 4 hours ago

deepdesai1225

Deep Desai "Apple’s new gift card in the U.S. is for ‘everything Apple’ https://t.co/oOOnPx1h2R https://t.co/XmMMtRnYae" 4 hours ago

applestreem

Apple Streem Apple’s new 'everything' gift cards could mean the end of iTunes deals https://t.co/ukiHmw4NL1 https://t.co/OuioMvKBgI 4 hours ago