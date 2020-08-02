Google Pixel 4a launch expected on Monday

Sunday, 2 August 2020 () Google's rumored Pixel 4a could be made public on Monday, with the search giant preparing to unveil a new smartphone on Monday in the Pixel family, one that could be accompanied by a 5G model.
Google has confirmed that there will be a smartphone launch taking place on August 3. A page on its online store filled with Lorem Ipsum text has a Google logo color puzzle at the top, which then reveals the title of the page as "The Google Just What You've Been Waiting For Phone" and the date August 3.While the model of smartphone hasn't been confirmed, it seems that the likely candidate for launch will be the Google Pixel 4, an entry-level smartphone that's rumored to offer a fair amount to consumers for relatively little money. In terms of its Apple-based competition, its nearest rival is likely to be the second-generation iPhone SE.
Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL.In a statement given to The Verge, Google said that the "Google Store has sold through its inventory..