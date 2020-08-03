Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Signs First Look TV and Movie Deal With Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Production Company

MacRumours.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Apple has inked a first look deal with Appian Way Productions, a film and television production company founded by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, reports Deadline.
The multi-year deal will allow Apple the first opportunity to pick up new TV and movie projects produced by Appian Way.

Apple is already working with Appian Way on "Shining Girls," a metaphysical thriller starring Elisabeth Moss. Apple also owns the rights to "Killers of the Flower Moon," a Martin Scorsese film that will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Apple has established similar first look deals with A24, Idris Elba's Green Door Pictures, Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions, Justin Lin's Perfect Storm Entertainment, and more.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple Signs First Look TV and Movie Deal With Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Production Company" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Leonardo DiCaprio to produce TV adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Island

Leonardo DiCaprio to produce TV adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Island 00:43

 Leonardo DiCaprio is set to produce a small screen adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s novel Island.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Hits Record High [Video]

Apple Hits Record High

Shares of Apple have surged as much as 5% to an intraday high of $446.55 per share on Monday. That continues a post-earnings rally for the tech company. The surge pushed Apple's market capitalization..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
Maryland Company Signs $174M Agreement To Expand Production Of Possible Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

Maryland Company Signs $174M Agreement To Expand Production Of Possible Coronavirus Vaccine

A Maryland-based company has signed a $174 million agreement to expand production of a coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:29Published
The Ford Bronco and Jimmy Chin: We talk to the 'Free Solo' director about Ford's all-new SUV [Video]

The Ford Bronco and Jimmy Chin: We talk to the 'Free Solo' director about Ford's all-new SUV

There's not a lot that Jimmy Chin hasn't done. While he's most famous for co-directing the Academy Award-winning documentary "Free Solo," his personal achievements are impressive in their own right:..

Credit: Autoblog Studio     Duration: 19:51Published

Tweets about this