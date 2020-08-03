Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Card: Panera Bread becomes the first restaurant to offer 3% cash back

Macworld Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Among the TV shows, magazines, and games services unveiled at Apple’s “Show time” event was a surprise entry into a category that couldn’t be further outside Apple’s wheelhouse: a credit card. Dubbed Apple Card, it’s not a traditional plastic credit card that gives you points on things you buy. Rather, it’s a whole new way to shop online and offline. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

*Updated 08/03/20:* Panera Bread has announced that it now offers 3% cash back with Apple Card purchases, either in-restaurant or online.

*Apple finally launches a website for Apple Card management*

Apple Card customers can head to card.apple.com and log in with their Apple ID to view their balance and terms, download past statements in PDF format, and change their payment schedule and associated bank accounts. Get the details.

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Apple Hits Record High

Apple Hits Record High 00:29

 Shares of Apple have surged as much as 5% to an intraday high of $446.55 per share on Monday. That continues a post-earnings rally for the tech company. The surge pushed Apple's market capitalization to $1.92 trillion. If Apple gains another 5%, it will become the first company to hit a $2 trillion...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jimmy Lai's Arrest and TomoNews' Reaction [Video]

Jimmy Lai's Arrest and TomoNews' Reaction

HONG KONG — Jimmy Lai, the owner of Apple Daily and Next Media — yes, our daddy here at TomoNews — has been arrested under Beijing's highly questionable so-called 'national security..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 04:14Published
Long queues as Apple opens new store in Bangkok despite coronavirus uncertainty [Video]

Long queues as Apple opens new store in Bangkok despite coronavirus uncertainty

Crowds gathered in the hot sunshine for the opening of the new Apple store in Bangkok, on Friday (July 31). The tech giant unveiled its second store in the capital city amid strong hopes for the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:34Published
Dr. Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record [Video]

Dr. Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record

Dr. Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record Dr. Anthony Fauci threw MLB's first pitch of the shortened 2020 season at Sunday's game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Panera Bread Now Offers 3% Daily Cash With Apple Card

 Panera Bread today announced that it now offers customers 3% Daily Cash when they use the Apple Card with Apple Pay for purchases in the Panera app, on...
MacRumours.com

Apple Card now offers 3% Daily Cash at Panera Bread for in-store and online orders

 Apple Card has added yet another 3% Daily Cash partner, this time marking the first expansion to restaurants. Panera Bread announced today that Apple Card users...
9to5Mac

Apple Card users can now get 3% Daily Cash at Panera Bread

 Panera on Monday announced that Apple Card users can now get 3% Daily Cash when ordering in-cafe or online. Credit: Panera Apple Card offers users 1% Daily...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

iphonegame24x7

iphone game Panera Bread Now Offers 3% Daily Cash With Apple Card - MacRumors https://t.co/a7HmM4leOg 2 days ago

EZFORMS

ezforms Apple Card users can now get 3% Daily Cash at Panera Bread | Appleinsider - https://t.co/Mp41Csjrp0 https://t.co/2CNRD0Tulx 2 days ago

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Panera Bread Now Offers 3% Daily Cash With Apple Card - https://t.co/7O2t97lr4v 4 days ago

JohnKenten

John Kenten Apple Card now offers 3% Daily Cash at Panera Bread for in-store and online orders https://t.co/PrZXpv6Auu via @ChanceHMiller 6 days ago

bakemag

bake magazine Panera Bread has announced that guests can now get unlimited 3% Daily Cash Back on Apple Card when they use the App… https://t.co/bYWCUpxLRM 6 days ago

J3Qui

 Jeff  Apple Card customers can now get 3% Daily Cash at Panera Bread https://t.co/vC893TFl7g 6 days ago

deepdesai1225

Deep Desai "Apple Card customers can now get 3% Daily Cash at Panera Bread https://t.co/bAOmcoMhij https://t.co/GIIAzOR1kh" 6 days ago

applestreem

Apple Streem Apple Card: Panera Bread becomes the first restaurant to offer 3% cash back https://t.co/UwOQ9FRF5Z https://t.co/OuioMw2cFi 6 days ago