Apple Card: Panera Bread becomes the first restaurant to offer 3% cash back Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Among the TV shows, magazines, and games services unveiled at Apple’s “Show time” event was a surprise entry into a category that couldn’t be further outside Apple’s wheelhouse: a credit card. Dubbed Apple Card, it’s not a traditional plastic credit card that gives you points on things you buy. Rather, it’s a whole new way to shop online and offline. Here’s everything you need to know about it.



*Updated 08/03/20:* Panera Bread has announced that it now offers 3% cash back with Apple Card purchases, either in-restaurant or online.



*Apple finally launches a website for Apple Card management*



Apple Card customers can head to card.apple.com and log in with their Apple ID to view their balance and terms, download past statements in PDF format, and change their payment schedule and associated bank accounts. Get the details.



