iOS 14: How to Use Safari's Webpage Translation Feature

In iOS 14, Apple introduced a Translate app that can translate several different languages in real-time, and Safari picked up new translation capabilities, too.



Thanks to the new webpage Translation feature, Safari will automatically detect if it can translate a foreign webpage you visit based on your Preferred Languages list. Keep reading to learn how it all works.



At the time of writing, supported languages include English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Russian, and Brazilian Portuguese.

*How Translate a Webpage in ‌iOS 14‌ Safari*



1. Launch *Safari* on your iPhone or iPad, then visit a webpage that's in a language you'd like to translate.

2. Tap the *aA* button in the far-left of the address bar, then select *Translate to [Language]* in the dropdown menu. If you don't see the option, the webpage either isn't compatible with Safari's translation feature or the language isn't supported.

3. Tap *Enable Translation* in the prompt if required.

4. To view the original non-translated webpage, select *View Original* in the address bar options panel. You also have the option to *Report Translation Issue* if you see one.*How to Add More Language Options to Safari Webpage Translation*You can translate web content into additional languages if you add them to your preferred languages list. The following steps show you how it's done.1. Launch the *Settings* app on your ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌.3. Tap *General -> Language & Region*.5. Tap *Other Languages...*.

6. Select a language from the list.8. Tap *Keep [Your preferred language]* to keep the current language that the system is using and confirm this selection as an additional Webpage Translation language option.



After following the above steps, the next time you visit a compatible webpage in another language you'll see your selected languages available as additional translation options.

