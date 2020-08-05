Smart TV adoption outpacing streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )





Credit: Andrew O'Hara, AppleInsider

Smart TVs that connect to broadband, which have streaming apps built right in, can bypass the need for dedicated streaming hardware such as Apple's tvOS devices. And thanks for a steady reduction in price, many consumers seem to be opting for the all-in-one solution.



