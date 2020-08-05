Global  
 

Smart TV adoption outpacing streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku

AppleInsider Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Streaming devices and set-top boxes like Roku or the Apple TV are increasingly losing ground to internet-connected smart TVs with the shift amplified by the coronavirus pandemic, new data shows.

Credit: Andrew O'Hara, AppleInsider
Smart TVs that connect to broadband, which have streaming apps built right in, can bypass the need for dedicated streaming hardware such as Apple's tvOS devices. And thanks for a steady reduction in price, many consumers seem to be opting for the all-in-one solution.

