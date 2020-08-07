MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Blue Light Screen Protector for Mac or iPad From Ocushield Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Ocushield to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Blue Light Screen Protector for the Mac or the iPad.

Ocushield makes a range of anti blue light screen protectors for smartphones, tablets, monitors, and Macs, all of which are designed to cut down on exposure to blue light, which can be harmful to eye health and sleep quality.



Most people are familiar with the effects of blue light, which is put off by all of the displays that we spend time looking at every day. According to Ocushield, long exposure to blue light from screens can result in eye strain, headaches, dry eyes, and blurry vision.

Blue light can be even more harmful at night because it tricks your body into thinking it's daytime, preventing the production of melatonin that helps you prepare for bed and fall asleep.



There have been blue light reduction solutions available for years now, and Apple even built a Night Shift feature into all its products. Night Shift turns on at night (or when activated) and gives the screen a warmer tint that's easier on the eyes. Ocushield works in much the same way, but it's subtler and activated all the time. Ocushield says that its product was developed by optometrists and sleep practitioners.

Ocushield's screen protectors are much less orange than solutions like Night Shift or F.lux, which makes them less distracting. The screen protectors block 90 percent of blue light between the 380nm to 420nm spectrum and up to 40 percent of blue light from the 420nm to 500nm spectrum, resulting in less eyestrain during the day and better sleep at night without compromising display quality or adjusting to an orange tint.

Ocushield has blue light screen protectors available for almost all of Apple's iPads, dating back to the original iPad mini and the iPad Air 2, and all of them are priced at $40. There are also screen protector options available for all MacBook Air and MacBook Pro sizes for $55. If you don't have a MacBook or an iPad, Ocushield also has options for multiple monitor sizes and smartphones like the iPhone.



In addition to offering blue light protection, Ocushield's screen protectors are made from strong tempered glass so they also work like a standard screen protector, keeping your display safe from scratches, bumps, and dings. These aren't thin, flimsy plastic screen protectors -- they're sturdy.

Screen protectors are never fun to apply, but in testing, we found the Ocushield simple to put in place with the included applicator, plus it comes with a screen cleaning wipe and dust remover to ease the process. The demo video below shows the quick installation steps:



