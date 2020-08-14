Trend Micro Antivirus review: Offers good protection but needs refreshing Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Trend Micro hasn't changed much since we last reviewed it, which doesn't always work to its benefit. There's no doubt, however, that Trend Micro Antivirus offers good protection. AV-Test's latest look at it gave Trend Micro Antivirus for Mac a 100 percent protection score against 83 samples.



AV-Comparatives' tests are a little more in-depth since it tests the antivirus against Mac and Windows malware, as well as against potentially unwanted applications (PUA) for Mac. Using 207 samples, Trend Micro stopped 99.5% of threats, which is good but not fantastic considering Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, FireEye, and Kaspersky all scored 100 percent on this test.



