Trend Micro Antivirus review: Offers good protection but needs refreshing
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Trend Micro hasn't changed much since we last reviewed it, which doesn't always work to its benefit. There's no doubt, however, that Trend Micro Antivirus offers good protection. AV-Test's latest look at it gave Trend Micro Antivirus for Mac a 100 percent protection score against 83 samples.
AV-Comparatives' tests are a little more in-depth since it tests the antivirus against Mac and Windows malware, as well as against potentially unwanted applications (PUA) for Mac. Using 207 samples, Trend Micro stopped 99.5% of threats, which is good but not fantastic considering Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, FireEye, and Kaspersky all scored 100 percent on this test.
