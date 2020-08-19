Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Comedy Film 'On the Rocks' With Rashida Jones and Bill Murray Ahead of October Debut

Global  
 

Apple today shared the official trailer for "On the Rocks," an upcoming comedy film starring Rashida Jones, Bill Murray, and Marlon Wayans.

The film revolves around Laura, a young mother in New York faced with sudden doubts about her marriage. Laura teams up with her impulsive father Felix, who insists they investigate the situation, leading to an adventure across the city and a generational clash about how people see relationships differently from their parents.

"Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots," says Apple.

"On the Rocks" hails from independent studio A24 and will debut on Apple TV+ in October.
