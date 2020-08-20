|
VMWare Fusion 12 update for macOS Big Sur has free personal tier
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
VMWare on Thursday announced Fusion 12, the next major update to its virtualization software with support for macOS Big Sur and a host of other changes.
Credit: VMWare
The virtualization software maker originally announced a "tech preview" of its platform in June, and suggested that a future version of its app could be compatible with ARM-based chips. Among other changes, macOS Big Sur lays the groundwork for a switch to Apple Silicon.
