VMWare Fusion 12 update for macOS Big Sur has free personal tier Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

VMWare on Thursday announced Fusion 12, the next major update to its virtualization software with support for macOS Big Sur and a host of other changes.



Credit: VMWare

The virtualization software maker originally announced a "tech preview" of its platform in June, and suggested that a future version of its app could be compatible with ARM-based chips. Among other changes, macOS Big Sur lays the groundwork for a switch to Apple Silicon.



