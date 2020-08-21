Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Epic Games Throwing a 'FreeFortnite Cup' Bash Before iOS Users Lose Access

MacRumours.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
With Fortnite currently banned from the App Store and Epic Games on the verge of having its Apple developer accounts terminated for violating ‌App Store‌ rules by rolling out its own payments system for in-game currency, Epic is hosting a #FreeFortnite Cup this Sunday for "one more Victory Royale with friends across all platforms."
Fortnite users who already have the game installed on their iOS devices are currently able to continue playing the game, but they will be "left behind" when Chapter 2 - Season 4 launches on August 27 as Epic won't be able to push the game update to those users.

As part of #FreeFortnite Cup, Epic is offering a host of prizes ranging from an in-game outfit and a physical "Free Fortnite" hat to hardware such as Alienware laptops, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablets, OnePlus 8 phones, and Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch gaming systems.

If you’re left behind on iOS after the Chapter 2 - Season 4 launch, the party continues on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, GeForce Now, and through both the Epic Games App at epicgames.com and the Samsung Galaxy Store. Join the fight against @AppStore on social with #FreeFortnite.

All of your friends. Awesome prizes. And one bad apple. We’re droppin the #FreeFortnite Cup.Finally, Epic is sharing tips for iOS users worried about being unable to continue playing Fortnite, recommending that they make sure their game data is stored in their Epic accounts and investigate alternative Fortnite-compatible devices where they can simply pick up where they left off. For Android users, Epic notes that users can still install it through other means such as Samsung's Galaxy Store or sideloading, despite the game having also been pulled from the Google Play store.
Tags: Epic Games, Fortnite, Epic Games vs. Apple

This article, "Epic Games Throwing a 'FreeFortnite Cup' Bash Before iOS Users Lose Access" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Epic Games asks judge to block Fortnite's removal

Epic Games asks judge to block Fortnite's removal 01:38

 Epic Games said on Monday it was seeking to block Apple's removal of Fortnite from its app store and has asked a judge to prevent any retaliatory action against its other games in the store. Libby Hogan reports

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Epic Games Is Seeking a Restraining Order Against Apple [Video]

Epic Games Is Seeking a Restraining Order Against Apple

Epic recently introduced an option for gamers who play ‘Fortnite’ on mobile to purchase V-bucks for a cheaper price directly from Epic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Epic Games is suing Apple and Google for pulling Fortnite from their stores [Video]

Epic Games is suing Apple and Google for pulling Fortnite from their stores

Fortnite developer Epic Games is suing Apple and Google after both companies pulled Fortnite from their stores.The game was pulled from the Apple App store and Google Play just hours after the Fortnite..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published
'Fortnite' Company Epic Games Files Suit Against Apple and Google [Video]

'Fortnite' Company Epic Games Files Suit Against Apple and Google

Both Apple and Google removed 'Fortnite' from their app stores on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Epic Games to hold 'FreeFortnite Cup' as part of anti-Apple campaign

 Epic Games is taking another swipe at Apple as Fortnite essentially sunsets on iOS, with the game maker holding an in-game tournament with special prizes that...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

aivanet

AIVAnet #News Epic Games Throwing a ‘FreeFortnite Cup’ Bash Before iOS Users Lose Access https://t.co/ogCv5jXcr3 14 minutes ago

readnewsdesk

'NewsDesk' Epic Games Throwing a 'FreeFortnite Cup' Bash Before iOS Users Lose Access - https://t.co/GnwyixCknz #breakingnews… https://t.co/yA2ZXoN35G 47 minutes ago

blackbi1rd

🅿️🅰️🅱️ 🅻 🅾️ ❼ RT @MacRumors: Epic Games Throwing a ‘FreeFortnite Cup’ Bash Before iOS Users Lose Access https://t.co/JQoC6VPx7M by @eslivka https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

mac_daniel_

Daniel's Mac News Epic Games Throwing a 'FreeFortnite Cup' Bash Before iOS Users Lose Access. I Hate Everything. 2 hours ago

ninek4ne

เคนคลุงลุงเคน Epic Games Throwing a 'FreeFortnite Cup' Bash Before iOS Users Lose Access https://t.co/AhmLl6Tj5F #MacRumors 2 hours ago

EudesRJ

Luiz C. Eudes Corrêa Epic Games Throwing a 'FreeFortnite Cup' Bash Before iOS Users Lose Access https://t.co/KCmO3S0eFu 2 hours ago

IT_securitynews

IT Security News - www.itsecuritynews.info Epic Games Throwing a ‘FreeFortnite Cup’ Bash Before iOS Users Lose Access https://t.co/evPp1j9woP 2 hours ago

MacRumorsFP

MacRumors Front Page Epic Games Throwing a 'FreeFortnite Cup' Bash Before iOS Users Lose Access https://t.co/5zzbI55IAI https://t.co/bTNehwoex9 2 hours ago