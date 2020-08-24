Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Music Shares 'Worldwide' Ad Featuring Billie Eilish, Orville Peck, Megan Thee Stallion, and Others

MacRumours.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Billie Eilish, Orville Peck, Megan Thee Stallion, and Anderson Paak are among the artists featured in a colorful new Apple Music ad shared on YouTube over the weekend. The video is titled "Worldwide," reflecting Apple Music's availability in 165 countries.

"Apple Music brings you closer than ever to iconic artists, rising stars, new discoveries, and legendary entertainers," the video description says.

Last week, Apple renamed its worldwide radio station Beats 1 to Apple Music 1. The station can be accessed through the Radio tab in the Music app across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices, with no Apple Music subscription required.

Launched in 2015, the newly renamed Apple Music 1 is a 24-hour live radio station broadcast by Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and other DJs out of studios in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and London. Apple describes the station as "the center for pop culture conversation and artist-led programming, and the global destination for artists from around the world to release new music, break news, and speak directly to their fans."
Tags: Apple ads, Apple Music

This article, "Apple Music Shares 'Worldwide' Ad Featuring Billie Eilish, Orville Peck, Megan Thee Stallion, and Others" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Billie Eilish shares hope for the future while reflecting on 'weird' Covid-19 crisis

Billie Eilish shares hope for the future while reflecting on 'weird' Covid-19 crisis 00:50

 Billie Eilish's "hope" for the future is what's making her "hold on" through the Covid-19 pandemic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Brings Back iPod ‘Music Quiz’ Game [Video]

Apple Brings Back iPod ‘Music Quiz’ Game

Apple Brings Back iPod ‘Music Quiz’ Game

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:28Published
Jennifer Lopez had a 'full circle moment' when meeting Billie Eilish [Video]

Jennifer Lopez had a 'full circle moment' when meeting Billie Eilish

Jennifer Lopez had a "full circle moment" when she met Billie Eilish, because she finally realised how important she is to her fans.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:46Published
Megan Thee Stallion 'knows her mother is proud of her' [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion 'knows her mother is proud of her'

Megan's mother passed away in March 2019 from a cancerous brain tumor.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this

MaryLemanski

Mary Lemanski Apple shares star-studded ‘Worldwide’ video promoting Apple Music https://t.co/Sh7e7Y62jc 19 hours ago

Abdul_Rehman72

🇵🇰AbdulRehman Apple shares star-studded ‘Worldwide’ video promoting Apple Music https://t.co/0GfMesuu6s via @ChanceHMiller 4 days ago

OSXToday1

today retweet hall of fame Apple Music Shares 'Worldwide' Ad Featuring Billie Eilish, Orville Peck, Megan Thee Stallion, and Others… https://t.co/Wbf8Rs409r 6 days ago

tom_taylor

Tom Taylor Apple Music Shares 'Worldwide' Ad Featuring Billie Eilish, Orville Peck, Megan Thee Stallion, and Others… https://t.co/mj7VKVJTYC 6 days ago

RedditAppleHot

/r/apple Apple shares star-studded ‘Worldwide’ video promoting Apple Music https://t.co/qQaUiFsBz8 1 week ago

SaintelDaily

Saintel Daily Apple shares star-studded ‘Worldwide’ video promoting Apple Music https://t.co/GqCYkP7fjY @Sainteldaily 1 week ago

AppleBuzzing

Apple Buzzing Apple shares star-studded ‘Worldwide’ video promoting Apple Music https://t.co/wEiyyyxMT8 1 week ago

WeAreAppleFans

We Are Apple Fans Apple shares star-studded ‘Worldwide’ video promoting Apple Music https://t.co/OEDkkYuA47 1 week ago