Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Inks Deal for 'The Essex Serpent' TV Show Starring Keira Knightley

MacRumours.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Apple has issued a series order for an adaptation of the period novel "The Essex Serpent" written by Sarah Perry, reports Deadline. The upcoming TV show is set to star Keira Knightley.Image via Deadline

"The Essex Serpent" follows the story of a newly widowed woman named Cora Seaborne (played by Knightley) who escapes from an abusive marriage and relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex. Cora is fascinated with the local superstition that a mythical creature called the Essex Serpent roams in the area. From the novel's description:

While admiring the sites, Cora learns of an intriguing rumor that has arisen further up the estuary, of a fearsome creature said to roam the marshes claiming human lives. After nearly 300 years, the mythical Essex Serpent is said to have returned, taking the life of a young man on New Year's Eve. A keen amateur naturalist with no patience for religion or superstition, Cora is immediately enthralled, and certain that what the local people think is a magical sea beast may be a previously undiscovered species. Eager to investigate, she is introduced to local vicar William Ransome. Will, too, is suspicious of the rumors. But unlike Cora, this man of faith is convinced the rumors are caused by moral panic, a flight from true belief.

These seeming opposites who agree on nothing soon find themselves inexorably drawn together and torn apart--an intense relationship that will change both of their lives in ways entirely unexpected.

In addition to starring in the series, Knightley will also serve as one of the executive producers on the series. Knightley is known for starring in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie series, and she has stared in several other high profile films like "Atonement," "Pride & Prejudice," "Anna Karenina," and "Colette."
Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple Inks Deal for 'The Essex Serpent' TV Show Starring Keira Knightley" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston revisited past emotional breakdowns while making 'The Morning Show' [Video]

Jennifer Aniston revisited past emotional breakdowns while making 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston found playing Alex Levy, a character who is hounded by the press and fed up with public life in The Morning Show very "cathartic".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Misbehaviour movie trailer - Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Greg Kinnear [Video]

Misbehaviour movie trailer - Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Greg Kinnear

Misbehaviour movie trailer - Plot synopsis: In 1970, the Miss World competition took place in London, hosted by US comedy legend, Bob Hope. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:57Published
Misbehaviour with Keira Knightley - Official Trailer [Video]

Misbehaviour with Keira Knightley - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the comedy-drama movie Misbehaviour, directed by Philippa Lowthorpe. It stars Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Phyllis Logan, Lesley..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple TV+ inks deal for 'The Essex Serpent' adaptation starring Keira Knightley

 Apple TV+ has inked a deal for an adaptation of Sarah Perry novel "The Essex Serpent" starring Keira Knightley, who will also executive produce. Credit:...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

AppleRumorsFeed

Apple Rumors Feed Apple TV+ inks deal for ‘The Essex Serpent’ series starring Keira Knightley (MacDailyNews/MacDailyNews) https://t.co/DWcWMmX3ii 9 minutes ago

nuyou22

kennedy Apple TV+ inks deal for 'The Essex Serpent' adaptation starring Keira Knightley https://t.co/AE34FbSy7n 18 minutes ago

danuff

Dan Uff Apple TV+ inks deal for ‘The Essex Serpent’ adaption starring Keira Knightley https://t.co/64eeIZZKh9 38 minutes ago

aivanet

AIVAnet #News #Apple #IOS5 Apple Inks Deal for ‘The Essex Serpent’ TV Show Starring Keira Knightley https://t.co/dpMi5Telap https://t.co/RjaeKJ3K3O 41 minutes ago

CompuScoop

CompuScoop Apple TV+ inks deal for ‘The Essex Serpent’ adaption starring Keira Knightley https://t.co/E6uFnO1d3E 1 hour ago

AppleRumorsFeed

Apple Rumors Feed Apple Inks Deal for The Essex Serpent TV Show Starring Keira Knightley (Juli Clover/MacRumors) https://t.co/G8aXy9kmgY 1 hour ago

MacDailyNews

MacDailyNews Apple TV+ inks deal for ‘The Essex Serpent’ series starring Keira Knightley https://t.co/s3daDg1BqJ 2 hours ago

IT_securitynews

IT Security News - www.itsecuritynews.info Apple Inks Deal for ‘The Essex Serpent’ TV Show Starring Keira Knightley https://t.co/PmTlYM8Lg1 2 hours ago